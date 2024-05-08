Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) reported $12.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was -88.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aquestive Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacture and supply revenue: $10.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenues- License and royalty revenue: $1.13 million versus $1.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.2% change.
  • Revenues- Co-development and research fees: $0.40 million compared to the $0.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

