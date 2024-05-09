Phibro (PAHC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Phibro Animal Health (
Image: Bigstock
Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) reported $263.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +6.90%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>
- Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $53.65 million versus $52.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
- Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $33.18 million versus $30.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
- Net Sales by Region- United States: $159.31 million compared to the $151.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
- Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $17.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
- Net Sales- Animal Health: $181.33 million compared to the $171.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $64.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $32.92 million compared to the $29.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $108.22 million versus $94.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties: $40.19 million compared to the $47.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Performance Products: $17.66 million versus $17.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $36.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.85 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$13.90 million versus -$14.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Phibro have returned +27.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.