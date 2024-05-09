Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Maximus (MMS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Maximus (MMS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of +5.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Maximus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Federal Services: $701.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $635.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Services: $486.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenue- Outside the U.S: $160.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
Shares of Maximus have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

