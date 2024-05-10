Krispy Kreme (
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q1 Earnings
Krispy Kreme (DNUT - Free Report) reported $442.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.87 million, representing a surprise of +2.04%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops: 229 compared to the 228 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total: 2,286 compared to the 2,699 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - DFD Doors: 1,129 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,490.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other: 30 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops: 1,010 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,055.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops: 117 versus 123 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Total: 4,753 compared to the 4,267 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors: 4,202 versus 3,800 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other: 16 versus 17 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- U.S. $295.94 million compared to the $288.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $124.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.2%.
- Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $22.01 million compared to the $53.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.5% year over year.
Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.