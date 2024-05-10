Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cedar Fair (FUN) Q1 Earnings

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN - Free Report) reported $101.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.2%. EPS of -$2.47 for the same period compares to -$2.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.40, the EPS surprise was -2.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cedar Fair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 1,300 thousand compared to the 1,226.93 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenues- Admissions: $45.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
  • Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other: $17.32 million compared to the $13.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.6% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games: $38.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
Shares of Cedar Fair have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

