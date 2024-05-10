Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Legacy Housing (LEGH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Legacy Housing (LEGH - Free Report) reported $43.24 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legacy Housing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Consumer and MHP loans interest: $10.63 million compared to the $10.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Other: $1.78 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Product sales: $30.83 million compared to the $26.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Legacy Housing here>>>

Shares of Legacy Housing have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise