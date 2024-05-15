Back to top

Boot Barn (BOOT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $388.46 million, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.67 million, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boot Barn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Sales (decline)/growth: -5.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.3%.
  • Stores operating at end of period: 400 compared to the 397 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average store square footage, end of period: 10,929 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,872.
  • Stores Opened/Acquired: 18 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Boot Barn have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

