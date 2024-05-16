Back to top

Dillard's (DDS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $11.09 for the same period compares to $11.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.25, the EPS surprise was +19.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dillard's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -2% versus -3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales: $1.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.52 billion.
  • Net sales- Construction: $56.10 million compared to the $70.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Retail Operations: $1.49 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Service Charges, Interest and Other Income: $23.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.60 million.
Shares of Dillard's have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

