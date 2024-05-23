Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported $26.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 262.1%. EPS of $6.12 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.33 billion, representing a surprise of +7.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $427 million versus $492.70 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.8% change.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $329 million versus $299.69 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $78 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $92.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $22.56 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $20.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +426.7%.
Shares of Nvidia have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

