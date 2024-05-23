We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vaccine Stocks Rise on Growing Threat of Bird Flu Infections
Shares of several vaccine makers soared after reports suggest that the Biden administration is in discussions with Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) and Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) to set up a possible vaccine program aimed at preventing the spread of the H5N1 virus, also known as bird flu, in humans.
These reports came to light after the discovery of two cases of H5N1 virus in dairy farm workers in Texas and Michigan this year. Both these workers experienced symptoms in the eye after coming into contact with dairy cows infected with the H5N1 virus.
Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the risk to the general public remains low, due to lack of evidence of human-to-human transmission. However, the regulatory body remains vigilant and is even using its flu surveillance systems to monitor for H5N1 activity.
Per the latest CDC data, nine states have confirmed bird flu cases in cows, with 52 dairy herds affected.
In response to the reports, shares of Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) , CureVac (CVAC - Free Report) and BioNTech rose 13.7%, 3.6%, 5.3%, 18.8% and 11.1%, respectively, on Wednesday.
Some vaccine makers mentioned above are already developing a vaccine for bird flu. An article from Barron’s reported that Moderna is evaluating its bird flu vaccine in a mid-stage study.
Earlier this month, Novavax mentioned that it is conducting pre-clinical studies on a vaccine for H5N1 bird flu. NVAX claimed that this vaccine uses a new approach for immunizing against the virus.
Last month, CureVac announced that it has started a phase I/II study on its bird flu vaccine. CureVac is developing this investigational mRNA-based vaccine in collaboration with GSK.
The signs of a potential bird flu transmission have provided some respite to these vaccine-focused stocks, especially for those involved in the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. Vaccine makers, especially Moderna and Pfizer, have been suffering a heavy beatdown in product sales and market value as COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped compared with the last couple of years. Investors are counting on these companies to lead the fight against the next pandemic if one does arise.