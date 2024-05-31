Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Phreesia (PHR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, Phreesia (PHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $101.22 million, up 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.35, compared to -$0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51, the EPS surprise was +31.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average healthcare services Clients: 4,065 compared to the 4,068 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Patient payment volume: $1.17 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average revenue per healthcare services client: $18.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.51 million.
  • Revenus- Subscription and related services: $46.74 million compared to the $46.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year.
  • Revenus- Network solutions: $27.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
  • Revenus- Payment processing fees: $27.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
Shares of Phreesia have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

