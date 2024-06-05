Here's Why Camtek (CAMT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Camtek (
CAMT Quick Quote CAMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $101.85, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 20.47% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.45 million, showing a 37.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million, indicating changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Camtek. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.86% upward. Right now, Camtek possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.86.
Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Camtek (CAMT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $101.85, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.
The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems's shares have seen an increase of 20.47% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.45 million, showing a 37.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $409.15 million, indicating changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Camtek. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.86% upward. Right now, Camtek possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.86.
Also, we should mention that CAMT has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.