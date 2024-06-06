We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lululemon (LULU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $2.54 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was +6.72%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total stores: 711 versus 713 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars): 7% versus 7% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total Gross Square Footage: 2,988 Ksq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,983.66 Ksq ft.
- Total Comparable Sales: 6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.
- Geographic Revenues- Americas: $1.62 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenues- People's Republic of China: $346.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.92 million.
- Geographic Revenues- China Mainland: $303.79 million compared to the $257.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues- Rest of World: $282.84 million versus $252.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Net Revenue by Channel- Other: $232.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $225.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
- Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce: $905.79 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $938.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Shares of Lululemon have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.