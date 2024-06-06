Back to top

Lululemon (LULU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $2.54 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was +6.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total stores: 711 versus 713 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars): 7% versus 7% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Gross Square Footage: 2,988 Ksq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,983.66 Ksq ft.
  • Total Comparable Sales: 6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $1.62 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- People's Republic of China: $346.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.92 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- China Mainland: $303.79 million compared to the $257.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of World: $282.84 million versus $252.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by Channel- Other: $232.58 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $225.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
  • Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce: $905.79 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $938.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
Shares of Lululemon have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

