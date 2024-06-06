We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air (DAL) to Resume Flights From US to Tel Aviv
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) announced its intention to resume flights to Israel from Jun 7. DAL did not operate flights to Israel since Oct 7, 2023, due to Hamas terror attack and war in Gaza. Its flights on the New York-JFK – Tel Aviv route will be operated by an Airbus A330-900neo that offers customers with nearly 2,000 seats on a weekly-basis.
The decision to resume nonstop flights to Israel comes afteran extensive security risk assessment by Delta Air. The airline continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with the government and private-sector partners. The flights will operate on a daily basis.
We remind investors that in December 2023, DAL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), strengthened its presence in Israel by launching a long-term codeshare agreement with EL AL Israel Airlines. The agreement involves reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits, allowing passengers to earn and redeem miles on both carriers. With the resumption of services from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv, customers have more travel choices as far as travel between North America and Israel is concerned.
Owing to upbeat air-travel demand, shares of DAL have gained 26.3% year to date compared with its industry’s 14% growth.
The resumption of flights to Israel are likely to attract significant traffic, in turn boosting its top line further in the summer season.
