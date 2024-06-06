Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

From a technical perspective, Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BWEN's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, BWEN has gained 82.4%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider BWEN's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for BWEN

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BWEN for more gains in the near future.


Published in

