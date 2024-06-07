We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3,813.09, indicating a +0.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
The online booking service's stock has climbed by 0.79% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.18% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $39.22, up 4.25% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.78 billion, indicating a 5.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $178.54 per share and a revenue of $23.09 billion, representing changes of +17.29% and +8.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Booking Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.34. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.34 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.95.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.