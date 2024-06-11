Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Verizon Communications (
VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) reached $40.41, with a -1.29% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.
The the stock of largest U.S. cellphone carrier has risen by 1.34% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 22, 2024. On that day, Verizon Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.96%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $33.06 billion, indicating a 1.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.59 per share and a revenue of $135.03 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.55% and +0.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Verizon Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Verizon Communications is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.93, so one might conclude that Verizon Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, VZ's PEG ratio is currently 2.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
