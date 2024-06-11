Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Delta Air Lines (
DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) ending at $50.50, denoting a +0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.
The the stock of airline has fallen by 4.11% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.40, marking a 10.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.31 billion, reflecting a 4.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.66 per share and a revenue of $61.19 billion, indicating changes of +6.56% and +5.41%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Delta Air Lines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Delta Air Lines has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.
It is also worth noting that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
