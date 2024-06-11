Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) closed at $19.80, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinder Morgan in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 4.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, up 10.89% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $15.84 billion, indicating changes of +10.28% and +3.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% decrease. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.97 for its industry.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.25 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $19.80, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinder Morgan in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 4.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, up 10.89% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $15.84 billion, indicating changes of +10.28% and +3.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% decrease. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.97 for its industry.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.25 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.