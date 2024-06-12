We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors (GM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
General Motors (GM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $48.21, indicating a +1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the an automotive manufacturer had gained 5.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Motors in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, up 35.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $44.94 billion, indicating a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.40 per share and revenue of $174.72 billion, which would represent changes of +22.4% and +1.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note General Motors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.85.
It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.