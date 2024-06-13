Back to top

Roblox (RBLX) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, RBLX broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

RBLX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 12.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account RBLX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 10 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on RBLX for more gains in the near future.


