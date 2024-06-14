We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Owens Corning (OC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $181.19, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
The construction materials company's shares have seen an increase of 1.07% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 3.41% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Owens Corning in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.31, up 2.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.87 billion, up 12.13% from the year-ago period.
OC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.48 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.35% and +16.03%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.72% upward. Owens Corning currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Owens Corning is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.4.
We can also see that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 5.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.