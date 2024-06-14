We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) reached $37.13, with a -1.85% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.96% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
The upcoming earnings release of Symbotic Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $462.77 million, indicating a 48.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
SYM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.08% and +50.2%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Symbotic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.