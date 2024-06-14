VALE S.A. (VALE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with VALE S.A. (
VALE Quick Quote VALE - Free Report) standing at $11.32, reflecting a +1.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.34%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 11.47% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 160% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.29 billion, showing a 6.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $42.21 billion, indicating changes of +19.13% and +1.02%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% lower. Currently, VALE S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, VALE S.A. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 5.11 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
