We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roku (ROKU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $54.51, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.
The the stock of video streaming company has fallen by 11.51% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roku in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $935.29 million, up 10.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.94 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion, which would represent changes of +61.28% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Roku is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.