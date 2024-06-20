We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.
The the stock of online gaming platform has risen by 8.36% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.41, signifying a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $885.64 million, up 13.44% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.70 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating changes of +9.09% and +15.87%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Roblox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.