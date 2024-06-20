Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Kraft Heinz (
KHC Quick Quote KHC - Free Report) closed at $32.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's shares have seen a decrease of 10.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 6.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.63 billion, indicating a 1.42% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $26.65 billion, representing changes of +1.34% and +0.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Kraft Heinz's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.95.
Also, we should mention that KHC has a PEG ratio of 2.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.08.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
