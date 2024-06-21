If You Invested $1000 in Dick's Sporting Goods a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Dick's Sporting Goods (
DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DKS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Dick's Sporting Goods' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Dick's Sporting Goods' main business drivers.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. was founded in 1948 in New York under the labels Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. It was earlier reincorporated as a Delaware corporation and changed our name to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. The company’s executive office is located in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
The company operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer, offering athletic shoes, apparel, accessories and a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, fishing, tennis, golf, water sports, etc. DICK’S Sporting offers these items through a blend of associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. DICK’S Sporting also owns operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores as well as Team Sports HQ. It also operates all-in-one youth sports digital platform, which offer scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping via the GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear.
The company also operates through its e-commerce websites and catalog operations. The company operates 4 kinds of stores – a) single-level DICK’S Sporting stores of approximately 50,000 square feet, b) two-level DICK’S Sporting store of approximately 80,000 square feet, c) DICK’S Sporting stores for smaller markets of about 35,000–40,000 square feet, and d) 13,000–18,000 square feet Golf Galaxy stores.
DICK’s Sporting stocks nationally recognized brands such as Callaway Golf, adidas, TaylorMade-adidas Golf, The North Face, Asics, Under Armour, Nike, Columbia and Remington. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Dick's Sporting Goods ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in June 2014 would be worth $5,212.58, or a gain of 421.26%, as of June 21, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 178.84% and the price of gold went up 72.46% over the same time frame.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for DKS too.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from solid strategic efforts, brand strength and continued market share gains. This led to a robust top-line performance in first-quarter fiscal 2024. Also, strong comps and healthy transaction growth acted as tailwinds. The company has also been enhancing service levels at all its digital and store experiences to meet the athletes’ needs. For fiscal 2024, the company expects comps growth of 2-3% year over year. In addition, its store-expansion initiatives, driven by DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! Stores, bode well. However, higher wage rates and increased investments in talent, technology and marketing led to elevated costs in the fiscal first quarter.
The stock has jumped 23% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in Dick's Sporting Goods a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DKS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Dick's Sporting Goods' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Dick's Sporting Goods' main business drivers.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. was founded in 1948 in New York under the labels Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. It was earlier reincorporated as a Delaware corporation and changed our name to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. The company’s executive office is located in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
The company operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer, offering athletic shoes, apparel, accessories and a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, fishing, tennis, golf, water sports, etc.
DICK’S Sporting offers these items through a blend of associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. DICK’S Sporting also owns operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores as well as Team Sports HQ. It also operates all-in-one youth sports digital platform, which offer scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping via the GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear.
The company also operates through its e-commerce websites and catalog operations. The company operates 4 kinds of stores – a) single-level DICK’S Sporting stores of approximately 50,000 square feet, b) two-level DICK’S Sporting store of approximately 80,000 square feet, c) DICK’S Sporting stores for smaller markets of about 35,000–40,000 square feet, and d) 13,000–18,000 square feet Golf Galaxy stores.
DICK’s Sporting stocks nationally recognized brands such as Callaway Golf, adidas, TaylorMade-adidas Golf, The North Face, Asics, Under Armour, Nike, Columbia and Remington.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Dick's Sporting Goods ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in June 2014 would be worth $5,212.58, or a gain of 421.26%, as of June 21, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 178.84% and the price of gold went up 72.46% over the same time frame.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for DKS too.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from solid strategic efforts, brand strength and continued market share gains. This led to a robust top-line performance in first-quarter fiscal 2024. Also, strong comps and healthy transaction growth acted as tailwinds. The company has also been enhancing service levels at all its digital and store experiences to meet the athletes’ needs. For fiscal 2024, the company expects comps growth of 2-3% year over year. In addition, its store-expansion initiatives, driven by DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! Stores, bode well. However, higher wage rates and increased investments in talent, technology and marketing led to elevated costs in the fiscal first quarter.The stock has jumped 23% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 13 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.