New Strong Sell Stocks for June 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS - Free Report) is a metal producer which is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.1% downward over the last 60 days.

