Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Kinder Morgan (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) standing at $20.10, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company witnessed a gain of 5.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Kinder Morgan is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.88 billion, up 10.89% from the prior-year quarter.
KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $15.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.28% and +3.28%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. Kinder Morgan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.
It's also important to note that KMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.23.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
