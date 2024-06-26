We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) standing at $49.19, reflecting a -1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
The energy company's stock has dropped by 5.47% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The upcoming earnings release of Dominion Energy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 11.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.68 billion, down 3.11% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.75 per share and a revenue of $15.91 billion, demonstrating changes of +38.19% and -2.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Dominion Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.05 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.