Prologis (PLD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Prologis (
PLD Quick Quote PLD - Free Report) standing at $109.83, reflecting a -1.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Shares of the industrial real estate developer witnessed a gain of 6.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.33, indicating a 27.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.85 billion, indicating a 12.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, signifying shifts of -3.39% and +10.25%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Prologis presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.76 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
