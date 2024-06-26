Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Honeywell International Inc. (
HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) standing at $214.45, reflecting a -0.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.39, reflecting a 7.17% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.43 billion, indicating a 3.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.16 per share and revenue of $38.74 billion, indicating changes of +10.92% and +5.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Honeywell International Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.24. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.88 of its industry.
Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
