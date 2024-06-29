DuPont (DD) Acquires Donatelle Plastics, Boosts Medical Portfolio

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) agreed to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated, a leading medical device contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development and manufacture of medical components and devices. The deal is expected to be completed in third-quarter 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
DD’s healthcare strategy is centered on providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for customers in high-growth therapeutic areas. The company highlighted that Donatelle Plastics will be the second acquisition, following Spectrum last year, to enhance DuPont's expertise in the medical device market segments and solidify its position as a partner of choice for customers.
Within the Industrial Solutions line of the E&I segment, DuPont's healthcare exposure includes Spectrum, a leader in medical device components, and Liveo, a leader in silicone solutions for healthcare applications. The acquisition of Donatelle Plastics will introduce complementary advanced technologies and capabilities, such as medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly and tool building. Donatelle Plastics has a strong financial growth profile aligned with attractive therapeutic areas, including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation and orthopedic extremities.
Founded in 1967 and headquartered in New Brighton, MN, Donatelle Plastics employs more than 400 people and operates a facility strategically located in a medical technologies hub near leading original equipment manufacturers. The company has built decades-long relationships by providing best-in-class customer service, top-notch quality and injection molding expertise. It is recognized for its innovation in medical device and component manufacturing, particularly in complex applications where quality, reliability and technical expertise are crucial for critical end-use applications.
Donatelle Plastics expressed excitement for the next chapter in its journey and for its team of highly talented and skilled employees to join DuPont. As part of a broader healthcare offering, it anticipates having an even greater impact on patient outcomes by allowing the innovation and development of next-generation devices for patients globally.
DuPont's shares have increased 18.7% in a year compared with a 4% fall of the industry.
DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . While Carpenter Technology and ATI sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ecolab carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.31, indicating a year-over-year rise of 278%. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 97% in the past year.
ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 8.34%, on average. The stock has rallied 37.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59, indicating a rise of 26.5% from the year-ago levels. ECL beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The stock has rallied nearly 33.7% in the past year.
