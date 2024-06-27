Back to top

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2024, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of -0.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $712 million compared to the $707.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $354 million versus $357.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $115 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $260 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $272.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
Shares of Levi Strauss have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

