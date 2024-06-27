3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy for Robust Returns

Given the current solid market performance, it is tough for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns. For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of a company and try to place them against the current economic background to figure out how the stock may fare as an investment.
One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like The Gap, Inc. ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) , Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) and Inter & Co, Inc. ( INTR Quick Quote INTR - Free Report) are worth betting on. As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment. Hence, when brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns. Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks. Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5. Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable. Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential. Here are three of the four stocks that qualified the screening: Based in San Francisco, CA, Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. GPS offers products for men, women and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City brands. Estimates for Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings have been revised 26.1% north over the past 30 days. GPS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Universal Health owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS, through its subsidiaries, operated 360 inpatient acute care hospitals and 48 outpatient and other facilities as of Feb 27, 2024. Universal Health’s 2024 earnings estimates have been revised almost 1% upward over the past 30 days. UHS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks. Inter & Co, based in Brazil, is engaged in banking and spending, investments and insurance brokerage businesses. INTR is the premier Financial Super App providing integrated products and services to more than 30 million customers. Estimates for Inter & Co’s 2024 earnings have been revised marginally upward over the past 30 days. INTR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks. Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software. The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out. . Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance
Image: Shutterstock
3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy for Robust Returns
Given the current solid market performance, it is tough for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate robust returns. For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of a company and try to place them against the current economic background to figure out how the stock may fare as an investment.
One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) , Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) and Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR - Free Report) are worth betting on.
As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.
Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.
Hence, when brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.
Selecting the Winning Strategy
We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:
Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.
Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.
Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.
Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.
Here are three of the four stocks that qualified the screening:
Based in San Francisco, CA, Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. GPS offers products for men, women and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City brands.
Estimates for Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings have been revised 26.1% north over the past 30 days. GPS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Universal Health owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS, through its subsidiaries, operated 360 inpatient acute care hospitals and 48 outpatient and other facilities as of Feb 27, 2024.
Universal Health’s 2024 earnings estimates have been revised almost 1% upward over the past 30 days. UHS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.
Inter & Co, based in Brazil, is engaged in banking and spending, investments and insurance brokerage businesses. INTR is the premier Financial Super App providing integrated products and services to more than 30 million customers.
Estimates for Inter & Co’s 2024 earnings have been revised marginally upward over the past 30 days. INTR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks.
Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance