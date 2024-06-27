We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $37.22, demonstrating a +0.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.
Shares of the online gaming platform have appreciated by 11.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Roblox in its upcoming release. On that day, Roblox is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.87%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $885.64 million, indicating a 13.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.67 per share and a revenue of $4.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.7% and +15.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.