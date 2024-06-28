We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) reached $25.84, with a -1.6% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.08% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.81, marking a 9.46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.2 billion, up 6.27% from the year-ago period.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $160.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.73% and +5.49%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, JD.com, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.05.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.