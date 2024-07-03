BCE Alerts Shareholders About TRC Capital's Mini-Tender Offer

BCE Inc ( BCE Quick Quote BCE - Free Report) recently announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC Capital) to buy up to 2,500,000 BCE common shares, representing roughly 0.3% of the company's outstanding shares. The offer price of C$43.40 per share is significantly below the current market price, suggesting a discount of around 4.43% and 4.44% to the closing prices on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, respectively, on Jun 24, 2024 — the last trading day before the offer was initiated. BCE has made it clear that it does not promote this unsolicited offer and has no association with TRC Capital or its offer. The company is requesting shareholders to act with discretion and refrain from tendering their shares to this unsolicited offer. Mini-tender offers, similar to the one made by TRC Capital, are designed to fend off the investor protections, including disclosure and procedural requirements, that are typically applicable to most take-over bids and tender offers under Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Both the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have shown concerns about mini-tender offers, highlighting the probability that investors might tender their shares without fully understanding the true market value of their securities relative to the offer price. BCE is one of the leading telecommunications brands in Canada, offering a broad range of innovative products and solutions from broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services to consumers, businesses and government. For the past month, BCE has been at the forefront of innovations through strategic acquisition and collaboration. In June 2024, BCE’s Bell Media partnered with TikTok to introduce Pulse Premiere in Canada. The initiative empowers advertisers to draw maximum eyeballs by displaying their ads adjacent to Bell Media's high-engagement content across prime categories such as sports and entertainment. Bell Media acquired OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s Canada-based business for C$410 million in cash. Per the company, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its foothold in the out-of-home sector. However, BCE’s huge debt burden is a concern. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had C$789 million in cash and C$31,283 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of C$547 million and C$31,135 million at the prior-quarter end. Furthermore, management anticipates its 2024 bottom line to be adversely impacted by higher depreciation, amortization expense and interest expenses coupled with lower gains from the sale of real estate. Prolonged weakness in the Media segment owing to lower subscriber revenues is a major concern. In the last reported quarter, BCE’s revenues fell 0.7% year over year to $C$6,011 million ($4,458.9 million) owing to a 1.6% decline in Product revenues, totaling C$819 million, and a 0.6% fall in Service revenues, equivalent to C$5,192 million. For 2024, management projects revenues to stay flat to grow 4%. BCE currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 29.61% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 13.28%. Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
BCE Alerts Shareholders About TRC Capital's Mini-Tender Offer
BCE Inc (BCE - Free Report) recently announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC Capital) to buy up to 2,500,000 BCE common shares, representing roughly 0.3% of the company's outstanding shares.
The offer price of C$43.40 per share is significantly below the current market price, suggesting a discount of around 4.43% and 4.44% to the closing prices on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, respectively, on Jun 24, 2024 — the last trading day before the offer was initiated.
BCE has made it clear that it does not promote this unsolicited offer and has no association with TRC Capital or its offer. The company is requesting shareholders to act with discretion and refrain from tendering their shares to this unsolicited offer.
Mini-tender offers, similar to the one made by TRC Capital, are designed to fend off the investor protections, including disclosure and procedural requirements, that are typically applicable to most take-over bids and tender offers under Canadian and U.S. securities laws.
Both the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have shown concerns about mini-tender offers, highlighting the probability that investors might tender their shares without fully understanding the true market value of their securities relative to the offer price.
BCE is one of the leading telecommunications brands in Canada, offering a broad range of innovative products and solutions from broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services to consumers, businesses and government.
For the past month, BCE has been at the forefront of innovations through strategic acquisition and collaboration. In June 2024, BCE’s Bell Media partnered with TikTok to introduce Pulse Premiere in Canada. The initiative empowers advertisers to draw maximum eyeballs by displaying their ads adjacent to Bell Media's high-engagement content across prime categories such as sports and entertainment.
Bell Media acquired OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s Canada-based business for C$410 million in cash. Per the company, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its foothold in the out-of-home sector.
However, BCE’s huge debt burden is a concern. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had C$789 million in cash and C$31,283 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of C$547 million and C$31,135 million at the prior-quarter end.
Furthermore, management anticipates its 2024 bottom line to be adversely impacted by higher depreciation, amortization expense and interest expenses coupled with lower gains from the sale of real estate. Prolonged weakness in the Media segment owing to lower subscriber revenues is a major concern.
In the last reported quarter, BCE’s revenues fell 0.7% year over year to $C$6,011 million ($4,458.9 million) owing to a 1.6% decline in Product revenues, totaling C$819 million, and a 0.6% fall in Service revenues, equivalent to C$5,192 million. For 2024, management projects revenues to stay flat to grow 4%.
BCE currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 29.61% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 13.28%.
Stocks to Consider
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.