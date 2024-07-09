See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>
Top Stock Picks for Week of July 8, 2024
CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR - Free Report) with its subsidiaries provides information technology security solutions. CyberArk is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber security and privileged access security solutions due to the long list of data breaches and increasing digital transformation strategies. A strong presence across verticals, such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, is safeguarding CyberArk from the adverse effects of softening IT spending. The company’s strategic mix shift toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is driving top-line growth. Our estimates suggest that CyberArk’s top line is likely to witness a CAGR of 22.2% through 2024-2026. CyberArk has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position and no debt obligations. CyberArk’s shares jumped 23.8% in the year-to-date period, mainly due to its back-to-back quarters of impressive financial performance. CyberArk beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 112%.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories, and personal care products. Shares of Gap have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is well on track with cost-control efforts. Gap has been witnessing lower airfreight and improved promotions, which have been aiding margins. During first-quarter fiscal 2024, the gross margin expanded 400 basis points year over year on gains from higher merchandise margins, lower commodity costs and better promotional activity. Also, the company’s top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the reported quarter. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.