Emcor Group (EME) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $375.46, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
Shares of the construction and maintenance company have depreciated by 2.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 2.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Emcor Group is projected to report earnings of $3.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.64%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.14.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
