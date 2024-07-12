Paccar (PCAR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Paccar (
PCAR Quick Quote PCAR - Free Report) ending at $103.23, denoting a +1.7% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
The truck maker's shares have seen a decrease of 4.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.32 billion, indicating a 1.49% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.37 per share and a revenue of $32.44 billion, representing changes of -12.9% and -2.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Paccar is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.89.
We can additionally observe that PCAR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.13.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
Paccar (PCAR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
