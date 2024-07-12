Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Arch Capital Group (
ACGL Quick Quote ACGL - Free Report) ending at $97, denoting a -0.51% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
The property and casualty insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.67% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.28% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arch Capital Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.16, signifying a 12.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.9 billion, up 21.54% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.55 per share and revenue of $16.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.18% and +19.06%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Arch Capital Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Arch Capital Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.65.
Meanwhile, ACGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
