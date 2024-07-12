Archrock Inc. (AROC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Archrock Inc. (
AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) ending at $21.68, denoting a +0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
Shares of the natural gas compression services business witnessed a gain of 14.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $270.59 million, up 9.31% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Archrock Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.08.
Meanwhile, AROC's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Archrock Inc. (AROC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) ending at $21.68, denoting a +0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
Shares of the natural gas compression services business witnessed a gain of 14.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.26, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $270.59 million, up 9.31% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Archrock Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.08.
Meanwhile, AROC's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.