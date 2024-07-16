We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Progressive's (PGR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Premiums Rise Y/Y
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. The bottom line improved more than five times year over year.
Operating revenues of $18.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 18.9% year over year.
Shares gained 2.3% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $17.9 billion in the quarter, up 22% from $14.7 billion a year ago. Premiums beat our estimate of $17.3 billion.
Net premiums earned grew 19% to $17.2 billion and beat our estimate of $16.7 billion.
Net realized loss on securities was $126.3 billion against $126.9 million earned in the year-ago quarter.
Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 850 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 91.9.
June Policies in Force
Policies in force were strong in the Personal Auto segment, up 10% from the year-ago month’s figure to 21.5 million. Special Lines improved 8% to 6.3 million.
In the Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 12% year over year to 12.6 million, while Agency Auto increased 6% to 9 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 1% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.3 million policies in force, up 12%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $39.85 as of Jun 30, 2024, up 43.8% from $27.71 as of Jun 30, 2023.
Return on equity in June 2024 was 40.2%, up from 8% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 640 bps to 22.8.
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
