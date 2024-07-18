We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.87, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.
Shares of the shipping company witnessed a gain of 1.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 70.21% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $326.05 million, indicating a 36.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +103.8% and +38.67%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Star Bulk Carriers boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.1.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.