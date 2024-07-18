We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $59.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.
The company's stock has climbed by 13.13% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 31.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, up 1.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.35% and +4.63%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Twilio. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.83% higher. Currently, Twilio is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Twilio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.44.
Investors should also note that TWLO has a PEG ratio of 0.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
