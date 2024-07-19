Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (
CELH Quick Quote CELH - Free Report) closed at $51, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.
The company's stock has dropped by 19.8% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.18%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $395.52 million, reflecting a 21.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.66% and +25.59%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.28 of its industry.
Investors should also note that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed at $51, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.
The company's stock has dropped by 19.8% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.18%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $395.52 million, reflecting a 21.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.66% and +25.59%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.28 of its industry.
Investors should also note that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.