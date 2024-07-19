We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $9.06, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 42.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $177.56 million, which would represent changes of +24.21% and +26.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Siga Technologies Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Siga Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.15 for its industry.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
