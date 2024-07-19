We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cava Group (CAVA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $79.99, demonstrating a -1.83% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain witnessed a loss of 14.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 42.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $220.5 million, up 27.54% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $905.3 million, representing changes of +61.9% and +24.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.42% upward. Right now, Cava Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Cava Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 236.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.8 of its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.